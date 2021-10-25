Ghaziabad civic body begins survey to find illegal parking lots

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has started a survey of parking areas across the city to identify any illegal parking lot, officials said on Monday. The move comes after the state urban development department issued directions to all the local bodies and municipal corporations to stop such parking lots from operating, else officials concerned would be suspended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation officials said that they are operating 24 parking lots across the city and they have not received any complaint this month so far about an illegal parking lot being operated in the city.

“Apart from these 24 parking lots, we are trying to come up with parking spaces at 15 other locations. There was an illegal parking lot at Apsara border, which was shut down last month. To find out any such instance, we have deployed our officials for a survey who will submit a report soon,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

Tanwar “Further, we are also trying to come up with temporary parking lots ahead of the festival season,” he added.

In its letter issued on October 11, the state urban development department said it received complaints that local bodies were illegally charging parking fees in different areas. The letter also said that through the department’s previous communication on August 25, it had directed to shut all illegal parking lots and also those operating on footpaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Ghaziabad city, auto-rickshaw drivers last month complained to the corporation that they had to shell out at least ₹20 per trip to unauthorised persons. “Near Apsara border, some people used to show us fee slips, saying that they were from the municipal corporation. From every auto driver, they used to take ₹20 as parking fee. We last month gave a complaint to the corporation. The corporation officials took action and the illegal parking was shut down,” said Dilshad Ahmad, a member of the Ghaziabad Auto-rickshaw Chalak Sangh.

“We also want more parking lots for our autos otherwise they have no option but to stand roadsides where traffic police issues challans. The list of authorised parking lots should also be made online for transparency,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rajendra Tyagi, a councillor from Raj Nagar and an activist, said that illegal parking lots are operating in different areas which the corporation has allegedly failed to rein in.

“There are several illegal parking lots which are operating outside hospitals and malls. If the corporation takes up a detailed survey, they will come to know about such parking lots,” Tyagi said.