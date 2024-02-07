Ghaziabad civic body’s bio-CNG plant stalled as pollution control board refuses nod

The bio-CNG plant that the Ghaziabad municipal corporation had proposed to build has run into rough weather with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) twice rejecting the consent to establish (CTE), on the grounds that the facility was coming up in a densely populated area near Crossings Republik. The Crossings Republik residents’ association, opposed the proposed plant, and approached the green tribunal with a plea. They contended that the plant was slated to come up in a densely populated village. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Crossings Republik flat owners association also objected to the project before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently, and their petition was disposed of after the UPPCB submitted before the tribunal that it has refused consent.

The corporation, in partnership with a private firm, had proposed to build the 300 tonne per day capacity bio-CNG plant in Dundahera, which is adjacent to Crossings Republik township near National Highway 9 (NH-9).

The officials had estimated that the plant would be ready by June 2024 and would help recycle the daily solid waste generated by the city.

The Crossings Republik residents’ association, opposed the proposed plant, and approached the green tribunal with a plea. They contended that the plant was slated to come up in a densely populated village.

The tribunal noted that a report dated January 24, 2024, by the regional officer of UPPCB had rejected consent to the private firm on July 19, 2023.

“Inspection of site was carried out by UP pollution control board, Ghaziabad, on May 2, 2023. During visit, it was found that the proposed site is situated amid densely populated residential area within a radius of 50 to 100 metres. So, if this proposed unit was established and became functional, then it was likely to have adverse impact on nearby population,” the inspection report by the UPPCB, submitted before the tribunal, said.

According to officials, the project was based on bio-methanation technology to convert segregated organic waste and other waste into compressed bio gas.

Another application for consent to establish was also rejected on similar grounds on September 18, 2023.

The residents’ petition sought the stoppage of all construction activity of the proposed plant and the intervention of the tribunal to direct the corporation to select another land for the plant, which was away from populated area.

“We approached officials several times and urged them to relocate the plant elsewhere. Finally, we approached the tribunal. The proposed facility would adversely impact about 200,000 residents,” said Rohit Chaudhary, president of Crossings Republik flat owners association.

The tribunal noted that UPPCB had twice rejected consent to set up the plant and hence disposed of the petition on February 2, stating that the association could approach the tribunal again, in case of any further grievance in this regard.

Vikas Mishra, regional officer of the UPPCB, said, “The CTE was refused and reports were submitted before the tribunal.”

Municipal officials said they are making efforts to get the proposal approved.

“The UPPCB has sought guidelines in this regard from the Central Pollution Control Board. We have also filed an appeal with the state government over the refusal of CTE. We are pursuing the matter on both counts. The tribunal has not said that the plant cannot be established at the site,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.