Ghaziabad constable thrashes civilian in full public view, booked after video surfaces

A constable of Ghaziabad police was booked on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing an unidentified civilian in the Karpuripuram locality on Tuesday, police said, adding that a video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

(A screen grab of the video which went viral on Tuesday.)

The video shows a policeman in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian until he went unconscious and fell to the ground.

According to police, based on the video, the man has been identified as Rinku Singh Rajora who is posted as a constable at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident and the video and Rajora has been suspended. An inquiry into the matter is pending and proper action will be taken accordingly. Since the victim man has not approached the police, an FIR was filed by Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector posted at Kavi Nagar police station,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP (city).

A Suo Moto FIR against Rajora was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kavi Nagar police station. The FIR was filed by Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector posted at Kavi Nagar police station.

