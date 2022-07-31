Ghaziabad court to pronounce sentence for man who killed 7 of businessman family

A Ghaziabad court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday for a man who is held guilty in a sensational murder case of seven persons inside their house in May, 2013 at Nai Basti trading market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A businessman along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law and their three minor children were brutally murdered on the night of May 21, 2013 by their former driver Rahul Verma, then aged 21, who stabbed them multiple times.

The victims were identified as Satish Goel, 65, his wife Manju Goel, 62, their son Sachin Goel, 36, daughter-in-law Rekha Goel, 34, and their three children Aman, 10, Megha, 14, and Honey, 12.

Their bodies were found lying on the first floor, the gallery leading to the second floor stairs and even on the terrace, police said adding that the entire scene of crime was blood stained along with marks of shoes.

The police said that the murders took place between 9-11pm while loud music was being played at a neighbourhood house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nai Basti is one of the oldest markets in Ghaziabad near Ghanta Ghar and is also an old residential area housing well-off traders dealing in oil, spices, medicines etc.

The killing of the entire three generations of the family led to widespread furore among the general public.

“The court has held Rahul Verma as guilty on Saturday and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced today. The entire incident has no eye-witness as all the occupants of the house were murdered one after the other. The entire case is based on circumstantial evidence. During the long trial, we also relied on many forensic evidences which proved our case against the convict. He has been in jail for past nine years since he was arrested. We will demand capital punishment during final arguments on quantum of punishment,” said Rajesh Chand Sharma, district government counsel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that blood of the two victims, Manju and Sachin, was discovered on the shirt which was recovered by the police from Verma.

“The doctors also gave opinion that the injuries on the victims were almost similar in pattern and it was possible that only one type of weapon was used. There was a piece of cigarette recovered from the scene of crime and the DNA on it matched with the saliva of Verma. In all, we produced 28 prosecution witnesses in the case,” Sharma added.

According to him, there was cash kept in the house of family which was to be used for kidney transplant of victim Satish Goel and ₹4 lakh from the amount went missing about 10 days before the murder for which Verma was suspected. However, no first information report (FIR) was filed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police investigation revealed that Verma had purchased a big meat-cutting knife for ₹80 from a local shop at Dasna Gate market on the afternoon of May 21, 2013, the day the murders took place.

He was arrested from near Ghaziabad railway station while trying to flee to Kanpur. The cops also recovered a blood-stained shirt and a pair of shoes from his possession while he threw away his trouser in a drain in Indirapuram.

₹6,000 and some ornaments were also recovered from his possession and the victims’ relatives identified them, said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer said that they questioned the case and prosecution evidence during the course of trial.

“We maintained that there was no FIR in case of theft of cash from victim’s house and if at all it was the case, Verma had no reason to return to commit murders. We also maintained that theory of recovery was highly questionable and planted while the chain of circumstantial evidence was reliable. His mobile locations were also not found at the scene of crime. The claim of theft is fabricated. He suffered no injury even after giving way to seven murders,” said Pankaj Sharma, defence lawyer in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that after the quantum of punishment is pronounced on Monday, they will move to high court and even up to the Supreme Court to contest the case.

Verma is a resident of Bajaria, which is barely half a kilometre away from the house where the seven murders took place.

According to the police investigation, victims Rekha and her daughter Megha were killed in their second-floor bedroom while Satish was assaulted in the balcony of the first floor. His son Sachin was found dead near the stairs leading to the second floor and his two minor children were also found dead nearby on the first floor.

Manju, Satish’s wife, was murdered in the bedroom on the first floor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The autopsy reports of the victims revealed that child Aman suffered 11 major injuries while Rekha suffered 10 major injuries which were also bone deep. Megha ended with six major injuries while minor girl Honey sustained three major injuries to her body. Sachin sustained six injuries while his mother Manju died after injuries to her neck, chest, abdominal cavity that ripped her intestines out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON