Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case

A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded.

Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station.

The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad. He said that he received the first call on the night of September 1 but he did not pick up as the caller’s WhatsApp profile showed a picture of a masked man.

“I received a call on WhatsApp on September 1. I did not take the call but I received another call the very next day. The caller said that I should stop supporting Hindu organisations and he threatened to behead me... He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or chief minister Yogi Adityanath will not be able to save me. Thereafter, I went to the police on Saturday and registered an FIR. I also met senior police officials and apprised them about my ordeal,” Dr Vats told the media. “I’ve been in this profession for the last 24 years and this is the first time I received a threat,” he added.

Based on the complaint by the doctor, police registered an FIR under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sihani Gate police station on September 11.

“The matter is under investigation and the international call was from the US as per the analysis of the number. Our cyber cell has also been roped in to investigate the matter. The doctor has not asked us to provide him any security as such,” said Alok Dubey, circle officer (city 1).