Ghaziabad: Fire department initiates drive to check fire-safety compliance in hotels, guest houses

Ghaziabad: In a drive against hotels and guest houses not complying with fire-safety norms, the fire department has served notices to 10 such establishments over the past two days, officials said on Saturday.

Officials added that the action follows an order from the state fire directorate, which was prompted by the recent blaze in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani that killed at least 21 people. (Representative photo)

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Officials added that the action follows an order from the state fire directorate, which was prompted by the recent blaze in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani that killed at least 21 people.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT, “Teams are carrying out inspections of hotels, guest houses and other such establishments to check their compliance with fire-safety norms, including fire safety clearances and statutory requirements. Over the past two days, we have checked over 50 hotels and guesthouses, and 10 were found violating norms. So, we served them notices.”

“The violations included no exit-routes, faulty firefighting systems, and no fire NOCs. Our teams are taking up regular drives and will check all hotels and guest houses in coming weeks,” the CFO added.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said they have about 450 hotels and guest houses in their records across the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they have about 450 hotels and guest houses in their records across the district. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the department’s official data, there has been a steady rise in fires across Ghaziabad . The district recorded 921, 1,103, 1,068, 1,607, and 1,437 fires in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. Meanwhile, 843 fire incidents were recorded between January 1 and May 27 this year.