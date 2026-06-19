Ghaziabad: Five months on, police registers FIR to probe death of IIT-aspirant in road accident

Five months after a 16-year-old boy died in a road accident in Nandgram, Ghaziabad police has registered a a first information report (FIR) under rash driving and death by negligence against several unidentified people, officials said on Thursday.

The father of the deceased boy in his FIR, registered finally on June 17, alleged that the death was not an accident, but a planned murder. (Representational image )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On December 28 last year, the minor, a resident of Karhera in Sahibabad, died after possibly hitting a roadside divider, police said, adding that no other vehicle was found prima facie involved in the accident.

No case was registered at the time as his parents had not come forward with a complaint, said police.

On June 17, police said that the FIR was lodged at Nandgram police station on June 17 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) against unidentified persons.

In the FIR,accessed by HT,the minor had gone to a local market on his bike. Later, when his mother called him, bystanders picked up the phone and told her about the accident on Ashram Road, Nandgram, which is about 3.5km from the house of the deceased.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “When we reached the hospital, the boy had died and his body was in mortuary. He was preparing for IIT and his main examination was a month away… The incident happened at a place which had no CCTV coverage,” boy’s father said in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When we reached the hospital, the boy had died and his body was in mortuary. He was preparing for IIT and his main examination was a month away… The incident happened at a place which had no CCTV coverage,” boy’s father said in the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The father further alleged that the death was not an accident, but a planned murder, naming seven people from a government school in Bulandshahr with whom they had allegedly had a spat.

“I believe that these people were behind the death of my son as I unearthed their corrupt practices and locals in Bulandshahr had also complained against them. After the villagers complained, they got annoyed with me. A few days before the incident, my son told me that in August a person (one of the suspects) was standing near to our house and asking about me,” the FIR stated further.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said he gave a complaint to the police on February 12, to investigate the death as a case of murder, but police said there was no basis to consider the death as murder. Later, on April 29, he approached the commissioner of police, and the Nandgram police was tasked to look into the matter.

“The boy’s father did not initially lodge an FIR in the matter. A couple of months later, he started submitting complaints alleging murder. The stretch where the incident occurred has no CCTV coverage. The investigating officer will now take up the investigation,” ACP Nandgram Ziauddin Ahmad said.

“His father gave another application and an inquiry was assigned to ACP of Masuri. Thereafter, based on inquiry, an FIR was ordered. We registered an FIR on June 17 and investigated the incident with all probable angles including the allegations made by his father. An investigation is pending since a formal FIR was registered on June 17. The boy was aged about 16-17 years. His father is a retired air force personnel and also a teacher,” Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP, Nandgram, told HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigating officer Ajay Kumar, ACP, Masuri, told HT,“We have registered an FIR under sections related to the accident. Initially, the boy’s father did not file a complaint. However, he later submitted complaints alleging murder. The FIR has now been registered, and the investigating officer will examine all the allegations made by the father during the course of the investigation.”