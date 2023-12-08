Ghaziabad: Gang abducts two businessmen, flee with car and 50 lakh after dumping them near NH-9

A gang of armed robbers late Tuesday night allegedly overpowered and abducted two businessmen in their car from an industrial area in Kavi Nagar and later dumped them at two different places on National Highway 9 (NH-9) before fleeing with their car and cash of about ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore, police said on Thursday, adding that the exact amount looted by the robbers has not been divulged by the victims.

After dumping the two victims at separate spots on NH-9, the gang also ditched the car and fled with the cash bags. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They also abandoned the car along the highway and has been recovered by the police.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The police said Nishant Sarwaiya, 40, a resident of Indirapuram who deals in jewellery, had gone to Gurugram to collect payments and returned to Kavi Nagar industrial area around 8pm on Tuesday where he was scheduled to meet his acquaintance Saurabh Kumar, 25, who was coming to meet Sarwaiya to give him a cash payment.

The police said Kumar is engaged in handling cash transfers for his various clients.

“The two met as scheduled and were sitting in the car alongside the cash bags that Kumar had brought. Three unidentified men arrived on foot and overpowered the two men. They boarded the car and held the two men hostage and one of them started driving towards NH-9. About two kilometres away, the suspects made Kumar get out of the car near Wave City while Sarwaiya was made to get down near the Dasna interchange,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dasna interchange is about 8-9km from the incident site, police said.

The ACP said the police suspect the involvement of some persons known to the two businessmen and believe that the robbers had prior information about the meeting between the two men.

“After Kumar was made to get down, he went to his house in Crossings Republik and did not inform the police even though the robbers let him him with his mobile phone. Sarwaiya, on being dumped, reached the Kavi Nagar police and informed them about the incident. We are questioning the two men to know more about the incident and teams have also been formed to trace the suspects and the car,” the ACP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kavi Nagar police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 394 (causing hurt while committing or attempting robbery) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against unidentified suspects.

The senior officers said the victims did not disclose the amount looted from them in their complaint and instead said “the cash is estimated to be in range of about ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore”.

“The exact amount has not been disclosed in the FIR or divulged to the police. We are investigating the incident. Once we nab the suspects and recover the amount, its origin will be traced and investigated by the appropriate authorities,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).