Ghaziabad: GDA land acquisition process for Aerocity-themed township

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has initiated the process for obtaining land from farmers/landholders for an Aerocity-themed township proposed to come up near Raj Nagar Extension, the officials said Wednesday.

In April, the GDA had identified three villages — Morti, Ator, and Mevla Agri — forming 231 hectares to be taken up for the development of the township. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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In April, the GDA had identified three villages — Morti, Ator, and Mevla Agri — forming 231 hectares to be taken up for the development of the township.

“We have now issued notice to obtain consent from the farmers for obtaining their land under the land-pooling method,” Vivek Mishra, the secretary of GDA, told HT.

“Under this method, the payment for the land will not be made to the landowners; instead, the authority will provide them 25% of the developed plots out of the total land they provide for the scheme. We have asked for the consent from farmers/landholders within a 15-day period, after which the process will be initiated for the scheme,” he added.

The proposed Aerocity-themed township will be developed near the proposed international cricket stadium and will feature mixed land use, commercial, and institutional facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The officials said that it will house malls, shopping complexes, stay facilities, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials said that it will house malls, shopping complexes, stay facilities, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, the new township will be close to the upcoming Harnandipuram township (proposed over 521 hectares), and its residents will also be able to shop there, officials added.

“The majority of land sought by GDA for the Aerocity-themed township is agricultural and vacant. Since we return 25% of the developed plot, the rates will not be provided. In case we had gone for procurement of land on a land acquisition basis, we would have provided 80% cost of land and 10% developed plot in lieu of the balance 20% cost to farmers. Under land pooling, we are providing 25% of developed plots. Once we obtain the consent and land, we have planned phased development of the scheme. The first phase may be initiated with about 50 hectares of land,” Mishra added.

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The officials said that they have also planned the development of a six-lane embankment road along the banks of the river Hindon, which will provide cover to the international cricket stadium and Aerocity-themed township from any possible flooding in the nearby river, Hindon.

The GDA has estimated a cost of about ₹185 crore for the road project, and its funding pattern was cleared by the board on August 21.