Ghaziabad: Girl falls to death while trying to save puppy

: A 12-year-old girl died after she allegedly lost balance while trying to save her pet dog and fell from a ninth floor flat of a high-rise in Govindpuram on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl, identified as Jyotsna Sharma, was a Class 7 student studying at a private school. Her father is a manager with an electronic appliances company in Noida, said police.

Sub-inspector Narpal Singh, police post in-charge of Govindpuram, said, “The girl’s puppy got stuck in the net installed in the balcony and she was probably trying to prevent the dog from falling down. It seems she was so focussed on saving the dog that she lost balance and slipped. The puppy too slipped from the balcony and died.”

Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot rushed the girl to a private hospital in Kavi Nagar, where she was declared brought dead.

Police said the girl’s mother was at home and rushed to check on her daughter when she heard some noise. The girl’s father was at work and rushed home on knowing about the incident.

Singh said he approached the family on Wednesday afternoon. “The girl’s parents did not opt for a post-mortem, nor did they file any complaint. The girl was the only child of her parents and was very fond of the pet,” said the sub-inspector.