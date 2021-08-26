Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad: Girl falls to death while trying to save puppy
noida news

Ghaziabad: Girl falls to death while trying to save puppy

: A 12-year-old girl died after she allegedly lost balance while trying to save her pet dog and fell from a ninth floor flat of a high-rise in Govindpuram on Wednesday afternoon
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:05 AM IST
HT Image

: A 12-year-old girl died after she allegedly lost balance while trying to save her pet dog and fell from a ninth floor flat of a high-rise in Govindpuram on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl, identified as Jyotsna Sharma, was a Class 7 student studying at a private school. Her father is a manager with an electronic appliances company in Noida, said police.

Sub-inspector Narpal Singh, police post in-charge of Govindpuram, said, “The girl’s puppy got stuck in the net installed in the balcony and she was probably trying to prevent the dog from falling down. It seems she was so focussed on saving the dog that she lost balance and slipped. The puppy too slipped from the balcony and died.”

Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot rushed the girl to a private hospital in Kavi Nagar, where she was declared brought dead.

Police said the girl’s mother was at home and rushed to check on her daughter when she heard some noise. The girl’s father was at work and rushed home on knowing about the incident.

RELATED STORIES

Singh said he approached the family on Wednesday afternoon. “The girl’s parents did not opt for a post-mortem, nor did they file any complaint. The girl was the only child of her parents and was very fond of the pet,” said the sub-inspector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mercury on rise in Noida, rains in two days

Property survey in Noida by drones, deadline extended to June 2022

‘City of Apparel’ signage put up near Jewar toll plaza

Man arrested for killing friend over monetary dispute
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP