Ghaziabad: House tax waiver for families of Covid victims

Families in Ghaziabad that have lost members to Covid-19 since April can avail a waiver on house tax from the municipal corporation, said officials aware of the development.

According to Muncipal Corporations Act, 1959, the civic body can waive house tax in case of the death of a property owner, their spouse or children.

“The waiver will be for families of victims who succumbed to Covid-19 in the current financial year (from April 1),” said M S Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

According to the official Covid-19 reports, the district suffered 461 deaths since March due to the disease, of which 359 were in the current financial year.

The property tax includes house tax, water tax and sewage and drainage tax. The latter two components are part of “services” and hence do not qualify for a waiver under the Act.

As per officials, the corporation’s jurisdiction has around 362,000 households that have to pay property tax.

Families of Covid victims can apply for the waiver by sending an application on gzb.nagar.nigam@gmail.com, along with the death certificate, address proof and Aadhaar number. Alternatively, they can approach the corporation office.

“We have received eight applications till Saturday. Of these, five are from Kavi Nagar zone while two are from Vasundhara and one from Vijay Nagar zone. These applications are being scrutinised and will be processed soon,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.

“The scheme will help families who are from the weaker section of society and especially those who have lost their earning member. During the recent board meeting earlier this month, the proposal was discussed, and it was decided to waive the house tax component as per the provisions of the Act,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.