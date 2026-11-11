Ghaziabad: Infant’s body exhumed after mother alleges murder by husband

Investigators in Ghaziabad on Tuesday exhumed the body of a nine-month-old boy whose mother alleged the minor was murdered by her husband while she was out for work, police said. The mother gave a complaint, alleging that her nine-month-old son was murdered by her husband, who later buried the body while claiming it was a case of natural death. (Representational image)

The 24-year-old woman, a resident of Bayana village near National Highway-9, approached police with a complaint about her son, who allegedly died on Monday morning.

“She gave a complaint on Tuesday and alleged that her nine-month-old son was murdered by her husband, who later buried the body while claiming it was a case of natural death. Several persons from the village also attended the burial. The woman also told police that her husband beat her up two days ago and also threw the child in the air, and he was hit by the ceiling fan,” said Priyashri Pal, ACP of Wave City Circle.

“The body was exhumed on Tuesday and sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. The husband was also called for questioning, but he denied killing the child. Police are awaiting the autopsy report and will initiate suitable legal action if a murder is confirmed,” the ACP added.

Officials said the couple got married in 2022, and the woman works as a cook. During the incident, which allegedly took place between 7:30am and 10:30am on Monday, she was out for work.

“She left home when the child was sleeping with his father. When she returned, her husband told her the child was sleeping. After about an hour, she went to wake the child, but he showed no response and was dead. Later, the burial took place,” the ACP said.