Ghaziabad likely to get 7,000 more vaccine doses daily from September

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh health department has increased the daily average vaccine stock allotment to Ghaziabad from 16,000 doses to 23,000 doses from September 2021, said officials on Tuesday.

“Our request for allotment of an average 23,000 vaccine doses daily has been accepted. It is likely that we will start receiving the stock from September itself. This was done as more beneficiaries are coming to our Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) every day. Once an increased stock arrives, we will provide more stock to our CVCs,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, Ghaziabad chief medical officer (CMO).

“We are starting the mega vaccination drive on September 6, 2021, again, with a target of administering 70,000 or more vaccine doses a day. With the enhanced stock availability, we will be able to improve our vaccination coverage in coming weeks and it is likely that we will surpass the vaccination coverage in Gautam Budh Nagar,” he added.

According to Co-WIN portal figures at 8pm on Tuesday, Ghaziabad ranks third with a total 20,11,618 doses of vaccines being administered, after Lucknow (26,98,352) and Gautam Budh Nagar (20,54,615). The district on Tuesday also completed administration of 21440 doses with the help of 74 government CVCs.

Officials familiar with the development said that they have almost doubled the number of vaccination camps in Ghaziabad ahead of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

“We are taking help from eminent people, NGOs, and associations to hold more camps in rural and urban areas. We have increased the vaccination coverage with ‘near to home’ CVCs, and once we get the increased vaccine stock, more such camps will be set up,” said Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for the Covid vaccination in the district.

Out of the total 20,11,618 vaccine doses being administered so far, Ghaziabad has administered 4,24,707 second doses of vaccines (21.11%) of the overall vaccination. The rate of second dose of vaccines is higher than the state’s second dose coverage (16.01%), with 1,16,93,273 second doses of vaccines out of total 7,29,94,302 doses of vaccines being administered till 8pm on Tuesday, according to the Co-WIN portal figures.