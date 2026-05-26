Ghaziabad: Major fire engulfs industrial unit near National Highway-9

Ghaziabad: A major fire engulfed an electronics unit at Ghaziabad’s Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area on Monday evening, prompting over 20 fire tenders to be pressed into service, officials said, adding no casualties were reported.

Many workers were inside the unit but they exited safely as the fire started, said a senior police officer. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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Many workers were inside the unit but they exited safely as the fire started, said a senior police officer.

The fire department received a call at 4.09pm about the blaze at a unit located near National Highway – 9, said officials. “It was a massive fire. Additional fire tenders were roped in from nearby districts,” chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT.

Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar circle), said that the fire possibly started in the unit’s store area. “About 90% fire was doused, and the remaining will also be doused soon. The reason behind the fire is not known yet. The extent of loss and damage is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

The firefighting was on till the time of filing the report till late evening.

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{{^usCountry}} In another fire at Vasundhara’s Sector 3, about a dozen shanties were gutted in fire and three cars were damaged on Monday. “We received a call at 3.09pm about a fire engulfing the shanties and a scrap godown. Seven fire tenders were deployed. The occupants in the shanties escaped the fire. No loss of life was reported. It was reported that there were blasts in LPG cylinders,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another fire at Vasundhara’s Sector 3, about a dozen shanties were gutted in fire and three cars were damaged on Monday. “We received a call at 3.09pm about a fire engulfing the shanties and a scrap godown. Seven fire tenders were deployed. The occupants in the shanties escaped the fire. No loss of life was reported. It was reported that there were blasts in LPG cylinders,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Srivastava, ACP, Indirapuram circle, said, “It was doused within one hour.”