Ghaziabad: Man held for murder of friend over restaurant dispute

A 36-year-old Gurugram restaurateur has been detained for allegedly conspiring to murder his childhood friend after initially claiming that the victim had been shot by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram late on Wednesday, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect called the police emergency helpline around 11.30pm and claimed that two motorcycle-borne men had shot the victim after he stepped out of their car. (Representational image)

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Police identified the deceased as a 35-year-old resident of Sector 3 in Gurugram. According to investigators, the suspect called the police emergency helpline around 11.30pm and claimed that two motorcycle-borne men had shot the victim after he stepped out of their car.

During questioning, however, police said they found inconsistencies in his account.

“He told us that he had brought the victim to Ghaziabad on the pretext of some work on Wednesday evening and that they were near Indirapuram late that night. He claimed he had stepped out of the car to relieve himself when two unidentified men arrived and shot the 35-year-old in the head before fleeing. He then informed the police emergency helpline,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

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{{^usCountry}} “He later told us that he operated a restaurant in Gurugram and that the victim friend also ran a restaurant nearby. The landlord had asked him to vacate the premises, and he suspected that the landlord might hand over the restaurant to his friend. We suspect he then hatched a plan to kill him and brought him to Ghaziabad on some pretext. Since they were childhood friends, the 35-year-old did not suspect any foul play,” Maurya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He later told us that he operated a restaurant in Gurugram and that the victim friend also ran a restaurant nearby. The landlord had asked him to vacate the premises, and he suspected that the landlord might hand over the restaurant to his friend. We suspect he then hatched a plan to kill him and brought him to Ghaziabad on some pretext. Since they were childhood friends, the 35-year-old did not suspect any foul play,” Maurya said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police claimed that the man enlisted two associates, who arrived at the spot as planned, shot the victim in the head before fleeing.

“We have detained the deceased’s friend and registered an FIR for murder at Indirapuram police station. Teams have been formed to trace the two assailants. Their arrest is expected to provide greater clarity on the motive and the sequence of events,” Maurya said.

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Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.