Ghaziabad man kills neighbour for assaulting his pet dog

The police said they have arrested the suspect and lodged an FIR for murder at Indirapuram police station. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered for assaulting his neighbour’s pet dog in Shakti Khand 2 area of Indirapuram on Sunday evening. The police said they have arrested the suspect and lodged an FIR for murder at Indirapuram police station.

Police identified the deceased man as Mohammad Mustaqeem and his neighbour as Chatar Singh, 35.

According to Mustaqeem’s family, the incident took place around 7pm on Sunday when a scuffle broke out between the men.

“My brother assaulted Chatar Singh’s pet dog when the dog attacked him. This infuriated Chatar Singh, who fought with my brother. During the fight, Chatar Singh pulled out a pair of scissors and attacked my brother, who was severely injured,” said Mohammad Ismail, Mustaqeem’s brother.

“I immediately rushed him to a private hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I have complained to the police. Mustaqeem’s body has been sent for an autopsy,” he added.

“An altercation broke out between the two over an issue with a pet dog. We are investing further and have arrested the suspect. We have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) at Indirapuram police station against Chatar Singh,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

