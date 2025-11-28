Ghaziabad: Man stabs elderly couple at home, flees

Ghaziabad: An elderly couple living all-alone in their Kavi Nagar flat in Ghaziabad, sustained injuries after an unidentified man barged into their flat on Thursday afternoon and stabbed them, said police, adding that it appears to be a failed robbery-attempt. Police said the couple initially gave a police complaint detailing the incident but later, they took it back, saying they will submit it later. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the victims as Narender Sharma, a retired employee of the Delhi Transport Corporation, and his wife Madhu Sharma, residents of FE block. Officials said the couple’s son lives in Saudi Arabia and daughter, who is married, lives in Muradnagar.

“The couple lives in their ground floor flat. After their domestic help left home around 2pm, and around 2.30pm an unidentified man entered their house. Initially, he walked in asking Sharma if he had retired from a bank. Then he asked for a glass of water. When Sharma’s wife went towards the kitchen, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Narendra Sharma,” said ACP (Kavi Nagar circle) Suryabali Maurya.

As Sharma’s wife came to rescue her husband, the man also stabbed her and fled after locking their flat from outside because the couple had started shouting for help.

“Sharma suffered cut wounds on his face and throat, while his wife suffered an injury to her hand. Neighbours opened their door and also took them to hospital for treatment and police were informed. The couple is stable. Neighbours told us that they saw an unidentified man sitting in the park opposite to the flat. He was wearing a helmet for most of the time. We are trying to scan CCTVs in their area,” ACP added.

Police said the couple initially gave a police complaint detailing the incident but later, they took it back, saying they will submit it later.

Officers said all valuable items in the house were found intact.

“Three houses on each side near Sharma’s residence have no CCTV coverage, and there are three roads leading to his house. We are trying to get CCTV footage in the area to check for the unidentified man who injured the couple. They told us that the suspect was aged 20-25 years,” the ACP added.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Kavi Nagar police station area.