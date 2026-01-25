Ghaziabad man who filmed ‘disrespectful’ video at Golden Temple arrested

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday afternoon arrested 26-year-old social media “influencer” for allegedly misbehaving with members of the Sikh community who had reached his house at Nasbandi Colony in Loni to protest against a video allegedly showing him rinsing his mouth at the sacred sarovar at Golden Temple in Amritsar, officials said. Rangrez was arrested by officers from the Ankur Vihar police station (Representative photo)

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

According to police, the influencer was identified as Subhan Rangrez, who also runs a medical shop for his brother at Nasbandi Colony in Loni.

In the alleged video, Rangrez is seen allegedly sitting near the sacred sarovar with his feet in the water, rinsing his mouth and spitting the water back into the sarovar. The video was allegedly shared with a communal caption.

Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Ankur Vihar circle, told HT: “Rangrez was arrested under Section 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences)of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). On January 16, he visited the Golden Temple and filmed videos of certain acts. The videos went viral and received widespread criticism. On Saturday, members of the Sikh community reached his house, but Rangrez started misbehaving with them.”

“The authorities in Punjab will decide upon the action to be taken against him. Rangrez was arrested by officers from the Ankur Vihar police station,” the ACP added.

According to police, Rangrez posted an apology video on January 17 after his act received widespread criticism.