Upgraded infra to hi-tech city, mayoral candidates for Ghaziabad civic polls roll out promises galore

From improving basic infrastructure to finding hi-tech solutions for Ghaziabad city, the various mayoral candidates have rolled out a plethora of promises to woo voters these local body elections.

The Ghaziabad district goes to polls on May 11 in the second phase of local body elections.

The district about 25.8 lakh voters in the nine local bodies and a total of 1,837 candidates are in the fray for the post of city mayor, chairpersons, councillors, and members of the nine local bodies.

HT spoke to different parties and their mayoral candidates on Monday to understand their agenda for the upcoming polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it will replicate some of the best practices from Delhi, where the party is in power, and will focus on uplifting the image of Ghaziabad.

“Our poll promises include halving the house tax and completely waiving the house tax. We will work on making world class schools in the city and also substantially upgrade hospitals and healthcare facilities. We will provide mohalla clinics -- these are operational in Delhi -- where citizens will get free-of-cost treatment. We will also work to rid problems faced by vendors and traders. The cleaning staff will get their salaries/payments on time and we will ensure that the menace of stray cattle is resolved,” said Sachin Sharma, district president, AAP.

The party has fielded Janki Bisht as its mayoral candidate.

“We will ensure corruption-free practices in the corporation and resolution of issues related to water, sewerage and dilapidated parks. There is also a need to ensure more parking spaces in the city as these will help reduce congestion on roads and ensure smooth traffic flow,” Sharma said.

The Samajwadi Party mayoral candidate Poonam Yadav is holding door-to-door contact meetings with residents in different wards and has rolled out her agenda for the city development.

“Apart from basic upkeep of civic infrastructure and provision of better services, I will ensure that a network of CCTV cameras are installed along major roads and crossings to curb street crimes. I propose night sweeping of roads and green paving of central verges to reduce pollution besides promoting e-vehicles. It would be my endeavour to bring house tax into a slab system so that residents can pay as per their financial capacity,” Yadav said.

She said she will also bring in an automated response complaint system with a 24-hour facility to lodge grievances.

“An integrated traffic management system is much required for the city and I will ensure that the city gets it at the earliest. It is also proposed that electricity cables be taken underground so that more of road space gets freed up for traffic,” Yadav said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sunita Dayal as its mayoral candidate but the party is yet to roll out its manifesto.

“Our manifesto,‘Sankalp Patra’, is in making and is likely to be released by Tuesday,” said Ashu Verma, BJP’s poll-campaign coordinator.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) district president Virendra Jatav said the party does not roll out manifestoes. Its mayoral candidate Nishara Khan has, however, rolled out her promises, including the upgrading of basic infrastructure and services.

“It is proposed that all wards get a sewerage system and a free ambulance service for women, besides a help-desk for women as part of women safety. I wish to start a 100-bed hospital and provide clean public toilets across the city. I wish to bring in a degree college for girls and upgrade parks across the city besides better provisions of regular civic services,” Khan said.

Congress candidate Pushpa Rawat’s 17-point manifesto has questions – is our mayoral candidate educated enough to take up issue with officers? Is our mayor helping to roll out government policies to benefit citizens? Is she available to residents even at midnight?

Rawat said she would tick “yes” to all three questions. Besides these questions, her manifesto also promises development of the city, including repair of broken roads, drains and covering of open manholes.

“I propose to ensure that house tax bills are sent to residents with correct calculations. I will take appropriate measures against monkey and stray dog menace besides regular fogging and spray of insecticides to check the mosquito menace. The house tax increased during the pandemic will be reversed. The vacant land of the corporation will be used for opening schools and primary health centres,” Rawat said.

“Major crossings will get CCTV coverage and Old Ghaziabad city will be beautified. The wards in Vijay Nagar will get special focus and so will wards in rural areas,” she said.

