Ghaziabad razes encroachments, files FIR against former councillor

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation conducted a major demolition drive in the city’s Kaila Bhatta area behind the New Bus Adda Metro station on Monday, freeing up 23,000 square metres of government land allegedly encroached upon by a former councillor, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

The corporation used earthmoving machines to demolish the structures while officials and staff from the corporation were present.

In the case of alleged encroachment, the corporation filed a first information report against former councillor Haji Khaleel Ahmad, who served as a councillor from Kaila Bhatta from 1995 to 2005. The corporation claims that Khaleel profited financially from renting out encroached land.

A masjid and a madrasa were also located on the encroached land, though they were not demolished.

“The demolition drive took place on Monday. The madrasa and the masjid were not affected by the drive. We have registered an FIR against a former councillor concerning the encroachment of over 23,000 sqm of land. The freed-up land is worth ₹50 crore,” said Nitin Gaur, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

The corporation used earthmoving machines to demolish the structures while officials and staff from the corporation were present.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Nipun Agarwal, said that the police made adequate security arrangements because Kaila Bhatta is densely populated and most of its residents are from minority communities.

“The FIR against the former councillor has been registered based on a complaint given by the corporation. Investigation is underway, and no arrest has occurred so far,” DCP Agarwal added.

The FIR against Haji Khaleel is registered under Indian Penal Code’s Section 447 (criminal trespass) and under the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Kotwali police station.

Haji Khaleel has denied any involvement in the encroachment and claims that he is only associated with 750 square yards of land in his father’s name.

“In 2017, I was appointed as a manager of a registered committee running the madrasa and other establishments on the land, such as the masjid and parking space. Farukh, the committee’s chairperson, who goes by his first name, used to collect rent from some of the godowns on the land and had asked me to do the same. However, I refused to do so and decided to close the madrasa and a junior high school. In 2021, I stepped down from the manager position because I was against the malpractices,” he told HT last Saturday, adding that the Indian railways served three notices to the committee to vacate the land in 2022.

He said he had submitted all three railway notices and the committee document to corporation officials.

“Angry at these developments, Farukh recently filed a complaint against me, alleging that I encroached on the land. The corporation is free to take their land, and I play no role in any encroachment,” Khaleel added.

The DCP said, “An investigation is underway, and the role of other people will also be investigated.”

