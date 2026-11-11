Ghaziabad: Neighbours open fire after family objects to bursting of crackers; FIR registered

Ghaziabad: Police on Tuesday registered an FIR for attempted murder against several suspects for allegedly opening fire at a woman in the neighbourhood after she objected to firecrackers burning on Diwali night in Ramnagar locality of Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, officials said. The woman complainant has named two people and five to seven unidentified persons in FIR. (Representational image)

“The woman complainant has named two people and five to seven unidentified persons in FIR. It is alleged that the suspect neighbours entered her house and opened fire, missing the woman’s head. The incident was reported around 8pm on November 8 on Diwali when the woman and her family were performing puja,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar Circle).

In the FIR, complainant Kalpana Kumar, 25, said that the suspect neighbours were bursting crackers on Diwali night outside her house. “As a result, thick smoke engulfed my house, and the smoke also entered my house. When my husband and father-in-law asked them not to burst crackers, the two (named) suspects and their accomplices forcibly entered our house and fired a gunshot missing the head by a small margin,” the FIR registered at Modinagar police station and seen by HT, read.

She has also alleged that the suspects used casteist remarks against them and took away ₹7,000 kept in her house.

The police registered an FIR under BNS sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 309 (robbery), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), and also under provisions of the SC and the ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“We have registered an FIR based on the complaint given by the family. Since the complainant and the suspects are neighbours, we are conducting inquiries and also taking help of CCTV footage from nearby cameras. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway before making any arrest,” ACP added.