Ghaziabad: Pending demarcation of river Hindon floodplain must expedite, say environmentalists

The flooding caused by the river Hindon has wreaked havoc on the floodplains, submerging vast areas of upstream villages in Ghaziabad, including the locality of Karhera in Sahibabad last week. However, officials from the UP irrigation department assert that this was not a case of “flooding,” but rather the river’s water entering the agricultural fields and newly constructed areas on the floodplain zones (FPZ).

Environmentalists, on the other hand, claim that the FPZ of the river has not been properly demarcated.

A petition filed by environmentalist Akash Vashishtha in 2013, which was heard by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), directed the states of Haryana, NCT of Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh to provide plans and maps indicating the extent of the one-in-25-years floodplain zones.

The petition was for restraining the unauthorised/illegal constructions on floodplains of river Yamuna while the NGT in its order clearly mentioned, “Similar order and injunction shall operate in regard to river Hindon as well.”

However, demarcation has not been implemented effectively, leading to unauthorized and illegal constructions in these areas.

Akash Vashishtha, the city-based environmentalist and lawyer, said, “Apart from pillars, tall signages must be erected, cautioning people about the court directions and restraining them from making any construction. The illegal settlements not only obstruct the river flow but also contribute to pollution by discharging effluents directly into the river,” he said.

The UP pollution control board rolled out an “Action Plan for Restoration of Polluted Stretches of River Hindon” in 2019, outlining responsibilities for various departments, including the UP irrigation department (UPID). The plan called for the demarcation and notification of FPZ through the installation of pillars and the removal of encroachments within 24 months.

Sanjay Singh, an executive engineer from UPID on Wednesday said, “For identification of floodplains we assigned a study to IIT, Delhi and they have given us coordinates on the basis of which pillars will be erected.”

However, Singh and Sandeep Kumar, chief engineer of UPID (Okhla), did not take calls on Friday for their further response on the issue.

Meanwhile, a UPID officer requesting anonymity, said, “The area of the embankment is under the jurisdiction of the UPID while the area inside is under the jurisdiction of the respective development authorities and the revenue department for removal of encroachment. The FPZ is demarcated in case there is embankment constructed on both sides.”

Another official from UPID, Ghaziabad, said on condition of anonymity that the project for the erection of pillars for the demarcation of the river Hindon FPZ is already prepared.

“It was sent to higher authorities for approval and financial clearances about 4-5 months ago. The project is estimated at about ₹1.81 Lakh and we are awaiting approval. According to the report provided to us, the FPZ is about 100 metres in urban areas and extends up to 2500 metres in rural areas,” the officer said.

Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials said that they regularly conduct drives to remove encroachments and constructions in the FPZ. “A drive is scheduled in August as well and along with that we urge the public living close to the river to refrain from constructing houses as they are at risk during heavy water discharge,” said GDA secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Upstream areas of the river Hindon, beyond the Karhera bridge, lack an embankment, which contributed to major flooding in those regions earlier this week. The water discharge in the river Hindon has decreased significantly to 2848 cusecs at a level of 199.05 metres on Friday, after peaking at 28066 cusecs and reaching a level of 201.15 metres on Monday, resulting in significant flooding in Ghaziabad areas.

