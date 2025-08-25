The Ghaziabad police on Monday issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to curb different activities, and the orders will be prevalent till the midnight of October 24, officials said. Ghaziabad: Prohibitory orders imposed till October 24

The order issued in a statement said that the police have banned the sale of any tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions and the sale, storage, and use of “manjha’ (used for flying kites), which has a coating of glass, metal powder, or any other sort.

“The order has also banned the bursting, storage, manufacture, and sale of firecrackers in Ghaziabad. The order also bars any homeowner from providing the house on rent to anyone without getting the tenant-verification done. Those who want to get a house on rent will also have to inform the concerned police station. Those involved in the property business will also inform the concerned police station about the activities,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police of Wave City Circle and media coordinator.

The police have also directed scrap dealers to prepare databases and registers for the sellers and purchasers, install CCTVs in scrap godowns, paste photos of buyers and sellers in the registers, and also to get the staff verified.

Similar directions have also been issued to those operating cybercafes.

They have been directed to maintain registers to note down details of anyone using the cybercafé and to maintain activity records for six months, among others.

The banking and financial institutions have also been asked to install good quality CCTV cameras in sufficient numbers to cover the premises and to maintain 15 days of recording, among others.

Liquor shop owners have also been asked to install CCTVs to cover an area of 50 metres and to maintain recordings for up to 10 days, among other conditions.

“The directions will remain in effect till the midnight of October 24. The orders are issued to check illegal activities that may lead to crimes and also to curb practices that are harmful for society at large. This is a unique order that has been issued while considering various aspects,” the ACP added.