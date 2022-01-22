Ghaziabad records 780 fresh coronavirus infections, lowest in the past 13 days

The district on Friday registered 780 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest per day figure since January 8, when Ghaziabad recorded 683 cases. The district also reported one death, but officials said that it was wrongly notified and took place in Gautam Budh Nagar.

With Friday’s figure, the overall tally has touched 77,400 with 21,486 cases in the month of January alone, the highest monthly figure since the start of the pandemic. Officials said that the death of an inmate in the district jail of Gautam Budh Nagar took place at Meerut Medical College on January 20.

“The death was wrongly added to Ghaziabad district. The case will soon be cross-notified to Gautam Budh Nagar,” said additional chief medical officer Dr Sunil Tyagi.

The deceased patient was a 27-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on January 15 with fever and shortness of breath, said officials, while adding that his vaccination status is not yet known.

The overall tally of fatalities in the district stands at 465.

Meanwhile, officials said that they are roping in the services of nursing and medical college staff for expanding the vaccination coverage.

“They will be deployed for another vaccination drive which will start on January 24. We intend to increase the vaccination coverage and the trend of fresh cases indicates that the district has reached its peak and cases have started to stabilise. From here on, the cases will only see a decline. But we will observe the figures for another week,” Dr Tyagi added.

According to the CoWIN portal, the district has so far administered 5,036,646 vaccine doses and the figure includes 29,61,098 first doses. Apart from this, the district has also completed vaccination of 132,613 children till Friday.

