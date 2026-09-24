Ghaziabad roadside restaurant shut after cockroaches found in kitchen, food

The kitchen of a prominent roadside restaurant in Ghaziabad was temporarily shut after an inspection found cockroaches in the kitchen, including on food items and inside a corroded refrigerator, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said that the kitchen of the restaurant shall remain closed till the compliance is taken up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The officials said that a raid was conducted on Wednesday following social media complaints alleging that a cockroach was found in food served at the restaurant.

“Based on the reports on social media, we conducted a raid/inspection on Wednesday. The team found the presence of cockroaches roaming on food items stocked in the kitchen. The refrigerator had also corroded from the base, and cockroaches were also found there. Besides, they were also seen roaming on the stock of French fries. So, the kitchen was immediately directed to be shut, and a notice was served for compliance,” additional district magistrate (city) Vikas Kashyap told HT.

The officials said that the kitchen of the restaurant shall remain closed till the compliance is taken up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The entire restaurant is not shut, but only the kitchen. As a result, the restaurant will not be able to serve food to the customers. Once they take up repairs/replacement of the refrigerator and clean up and plug the gaps in the kitchen, a further inspection will be taken up,” Kashyap said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire restaurant is not shut, but only the kitchen. As a result, the restaurant will not be able to serve food to the customers. Once they take up repairs/replacement of the refrigerator and clean up and plug the gaps in the kitchen, a further inspection will be taken up,” Kashyap said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“If the compliance is found satisfactory, they will be allowed to operate the kitchen. Samples of food were also taken up by the food safety department for analysis,” Kashyap added.