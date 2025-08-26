Ghaziabad: Suspect car driver arrested for crushing to death unidentified man

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested the driver of the car that allegedly ran over an unidentified man at slow speed on the Raj Nagar Road on Monday. The officials said that the police took cognizance of the video of the incident and filed a first information report (FIR) at Madhuban Bapudham police station late Monday night. The incident took place on the main Raj Nagar Road at 1.30pm on Monday.. (Representational imge / Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The incident took place on the main Raj Nagar Road at 1.30pm. The viral video shows a man, aged about 40 years, lying on the road. A short while later he is run over by a slowly moving car, which then speeds away. The man was crushed under the front and rear tyres of the car. The injured was taken to a hospital, but he was declared dead.

Taking cognizance, the police filed an FIR against the unidentified driver under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life), and 106 (causing death by negligence).

The officials said Tuesday that they arrested Delhi’s Nand Nagri resident Bunty Kumar, 26, who was driving the car of his employer—a factory owner at Mohan Nagar Industrial Area.

“A police team traced the registration number of the vehicle and reached the owner. He said that his employee Bunty had taken the car and had gone to Pilkhuwa for some work. Thereafter, we arrested Bunty and also seized the car. The deceased remained unidentified,” said Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle.

The officials said that during interrogation, suspect Bunty told police that he was driving at a slow speed behind a truck.

“He added that the man suddenly came on the road, and even before he could apply brakes, the man had come under the front wheels. Within seconds, the rear wheels also crushed him. Upon sensing the incident, the suspect driver fled out of fear,” ACP added.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Madhuban Bapudham police station area.