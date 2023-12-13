Ghaziabad: Three arrested for using fake police seals for car recoveries

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested three suspects who worked as recovery agents and illegally seize vehicles from bank loan defaulters using forged documents made using fake stamps of Vijay Nagar police station and also of Lanka police station in Varanasi, senior officers said.

According to police, the three men allegedly used fake seals of Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad and Lanka station in Varanasi to draw up forged documents and seize vehicles. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the three suspects as Harish Kumar, 27, Prince Kumar, 20, and Suraj Singh, 30, from Vijay Nagar, and said they recovered from their possession fake seals of police stations and forged documents.

The officials said they worked for different banks to recover vehicles whose owners defaulted on the repayment of bank loans.

“They would take back such vehicles from the owners after furnishing them with forged documents made using the fake police seals. They would also show these papers to banks and would tell them that vehicle recoveries were made in coordination with the police. We arrested these three persons based on information from our informers,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

The ACP said they recovered fake police seals of Lanka station in Varanasi and Vijay Nagar station in Ghaziabad. Senior officers said the suspects worked for a firm which has a dumping yard for recovered vehicles near Wave City in Ghaziabad and is owned by absconding suspect, Ashish Kumar.

“Kumar, the owner of the firm, is on the run and he will be arrested soon. We have come to know that the suspects recovered about 10-12 cars from different defaulters in a similar illegal manner. So far, we have not found any evidence of the involvement of the bank in such recoveries. However, further investigation is underway,” the ACP said.