Ghaziabad: Three held for murder of 17-year-old in Khoda

Days after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Khoda, police on Saturday apprehended three persons in connection with the case, officials said. The prime suspect remains at large, they added.

During Eid celebrations on Thursday, he had allegedly gone to a neighbourhood street in Lokpriya Vihar where the key suspect and his friends were also present, police added. (Shutterstock)

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Police said the 17-year-old studied in class 11. During Eid celebrations on Thursday, he had allegedly gone to a neighbourhood street in Lokpriya Vihar where the key suspect and his friends were also present, police added.

Deputy commissioner of police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT on Saturday that the two allegedly argued over a motorcycle, after which the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the 17-year-old, and fled.

Locals and his family rushed the injured person to a hospital in Noida, where he succumbed on Friday afternoon.

Police said the prime suspect is around 17 to 18 years old, but his age will be confirmed once apprehended.

“We have apprehended three persons in connection with the murder. The details of those arrested will be shared with the press in due course. The prime suspect is currently absconding. His family stated that he is under 18 years old, according to his Aadhaar card. We have formed several teams to trace him,” DCP Jaiswal said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident also drew a protest in Khoda by members of right-wing organisations. On Saturday, police deployment was intensified in the area to prevent any untoward incident as the deceased and the suspect belong to two different communities. Shops in the area also remained closed for most of the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident also drew a protest in Khoda by members of right-wing organisations. On Saturday, police deployment was intensified in the area to prevent any untoward incident as the deceased and the suspect belong to two different communities. Shops in the area also remained closed for most of the day. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR under BNS Section 109(1) (attempted murder) was registered at Khoda late Thursday evening. Police added BNS Section 103(1) (murder) after the deceased succumbed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family demanded strict action against the suspects. The 17-year-old boy’s sister claimed, “There were seven of them. The prime suspect stabbed my brother.”

His mother said: “I demand CM Yogi Adityanath give us justice and take strict action against the suspects.”

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Administrative officials also reached Khoda on Saturday and promised to help the family, which is facing livelihood challenges. “The father of the deceased had passed away earlier. We assured the family of help under government schemes,” additional district magistrate (City) Vikas Kashyap told HT.