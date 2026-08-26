Ghaziabad: Traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles on NH-9 from Thursday

The Ghaziabad traffic police have put in place a traffic regulation and diversion plan for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival on Friday (August 28) and restricted the entry of heavy and light commercial vehicles on National Highway-9 (NH-9) from August 26 to 28, senior officers said on Tuesday.

The officials said the traffic plan will be in effect from 8am on August 26 to midnight on August 28. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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The officials said the traffic plan will be in effect from 8am on August 26 to midnight on August 28. Under the plan, heavy commercial vehicles from Delhi and other states will use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach destinations such as Amroha, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow, among other cities.

“The restrictions have been placed in view of the festival rush. It is generally seen that due to a rise in local traffic, those travelling by long-route buses face issues during festivals. So, heavy vehicles have been restricted from using NH-9 and UP Roadways and private buses have been allowed on NH-9. In the absence of heavy vehicles, local commuters and passengers will face less congestion,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Trigun Bisen.

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{{^usCountry}} The officers said commercial vehicles will continue to use Delhi-Meerut Road for their movement towards Meerut. They added that commuters travelling between cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr, among others, are likely to face less congestion on NH-9 once the restriction on heavy vehicles comes into effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officers said commercial vehicles will continue to use Delhi-Meerut Road for their movement towards Meerut. They added that commuters travelling between cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr, among others, are likely to face less congestion on NH-9 once the restriction on heavy vehicles comes into effect. {{/usCountry}}

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“Light vehicles such as cars can use NH-9 or the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to reach their destinations. The restrictions will end at midnight on August 28,” Bisen added.