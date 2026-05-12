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Ghaziabad: Two arrested in 27 lakh cash van heist

The robbery was allegedly planned by a man, who runs a wood shop in Vijay Nagar, and is among absconding suspects

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police crime branch on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in the 27 lakh cash van robbery from National Highway-9 near Crossings Republik on May 6, officials said, adding that the other four accused are still absconding.

Over 500 CCTVs were scanned before arresting the 20-year-old from the Chipiyana underpass near NH-9 and the 23-year-old from his house in Vijay Nagar, said officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the arrested accused as a 20-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man both residents of Vijay Nagar. Over 500 CCTVs were scanned before arresting the 20-year-old from the Chipiyana underpass near NH-9 and the 23-year-old from his house in Vijay Nagar, said officials.

The robbery was allegedly planned by a man, who runs a wood shop in Vijay Nagar, and is among absconding suspects.

“The group spent five months planning the robbery after watching web series. They tracked the van staff’s route and movement several times since March before carrying out the robbery,” Piyush Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP - crime) told HT.

On May 6, unidentified armed suspects hijacked the cash van after overpowering the driver, while the van staff went to a nearby ATM to deposit cash. They also fired a shot in the air before fleeing the spot with the van.

“We recovered 8.6 lakh, the Baleno, an axe and an illegal weapon from the accused. The remaining cash is believed to be with the absconding suspects. We have not come across any previous criminal background of the suspects so far,” DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said.

 
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