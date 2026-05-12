Ghaziabad: Two arrested in 27 lakh cash van heist

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police crime branch on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in the ₹27 lakh cash van robbery from National Highway-9 near Crossings Republik on May 6, officials said, adding that the other four accused are still absconding.

Over 500 CCTVs were scanned before arresting the 20-year-old from the Chipiyana underpass near NH-9 and the 23-year-old from his house in Vijay Nagar, said officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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Police identified the arrested accused as a 20-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man both residents of Vijay Nagar. Over 500 CCTVs were scanned before arresting the 20-year-old from the Chipiyana underpass near NH-9 and the 23-year-old from his house in Vijay Nagar, said officials.

The robbery was allegedly planned by a man, who runs a wood shop in Vijay Nagar, and is among absconding suspects.

“The group spent five months planning the robbery after watching web series. They tracked the van staff’s route and movement several times since March before carrying out the robbery,” Piyush Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP - crime) told HT.

On May 6, unidentified armed suspects hijacked the cash van after overpowering the driver, while the van staff went to a nearby ATM to deposit cash. They also fired a shot in the air before fleeing the spot with the van.

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{{^usCountry}} “CCTV footage showed a gray-coloured Baleno car parked near the crime scene since 10am on the day of the incident. Three of the suspects drove the cash van on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while the Baleno followed without registration number plates. They broke the van’s CCTV and cash boxes with an axe and escaped with ₹27 lakh,” the ADCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “CCTV footage showed a gray-coloured Baleno car parked near the crime scene since 10am on the day of the incident. Three of the suspects drove the cash van on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while the Baleno followed without registration number plates. They broke the van’s CCTV and cash boxes with an axe and escaped with ₹27 lakh,” the ADCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the suspects later changed the Baleno’s appearance by putting original number plates, adding new stickers and replacing old tyres to avoid detection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the suspects later changed the Baleno’s appearance by putting original number plates, adding new stickers and replacing old tyres to avoid detection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the van had ₹90 lakh in cash on the day of the incident, of which ₹60 lakh was transferred to another cash van. “Some remaining cash was deposited in ATMs and the cash van before the robbery,” ADCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the van had ₹90 lakh in cash on the day of the incident, of which ₹60 lakh was transferred to another cash van. “Some remaining cash was deposited in ATMs and the cash van before the robbery,” ADCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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“We recovered ₹8.6 lakh, the Baleno, an axe and an illegal weapon from the accused. The remaining cash is believed to be with the absconding suspects. We have not come across any previous criminal background of the suspects so far,” DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said.

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