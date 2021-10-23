Ghaziabad: UPPCB receives objections over proposed relocation of Loni’s air monitoring station

The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has started receiving objections over the proposed relocation of the air quality monitoring station at Loni to the forest area in the Ghaziabad city.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on October 12 proposed to relocate the Loni station, stating that the Loni’s high levels of pollution affects the overall air quality index (AQI) of the Ghaziabad city.

“We have now started receiving objections from residents of Loni. We will now route these objections to our headquarters at Lucknow. Once the objections are disposed of, the UPPCB will take a call on whether to relocate the station or not,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

“The relocation of an air monitoring station cannot be taken up at the local level. It is only after the UPPCB gives a go ahead, the Loni station can be relocated,” Sharma added.

The corporation officials said that they had written to the Ghaziabad Development Authority for a no-objection certificate for relocation of the Loni station to the city forest near Karhera. “We have received the NOC and forwarded it to the UPPCB. Now, the relocation activity will be taken up by the pollution board,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

The UPPCB regional officer said that the NOC received by the corporation will also be sent to the UPPCB headquarters at Lucknow.

The issue has also drawn flak from environmentalists who said that the proposed relocation would hide the correct pollution figures of Loni.

“I have given a complaint to the Central Pollution Control Board, UPPCB, divisional commissioner and district magistrate against the proposed relocation. It is just an attempt to hide correct pollution picture of the city. I have also demanded that more monitoring stations should come up in the city, especially in industrial areas,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

“If no action is taken up on my complaint, I will move the National Green Tribunal against the relocation,” Raghav said.

Currently, Ghaziabad has four air quality monitoring stations at Vasundhara, Loni, Sanjay Nagar, and Indirapuram. According to official records of the CPCB, the monitoring station at Loni recorded the highest levels of PM2.5 and PM10 among all four stations during the years 2019 and 2020.

The annual average PM2.5 reading recorded by the monitoring station at Loni was 121.03 micrograms per cubic metre (mpcm) in 2019 -- the second highest among all four stations -- and 122.07mpcm in 2020 -- the highest among all four stations. Likewise, the annual average PM10 level recorded by the Loni station was 263.22mpcm in 2019 -- the highest among all four stations -- and 233.98mpcm in 2020 -- also the highest among all four stations.

The standard limit for PM2.5 is 60mpcm while it is 100mpcm for PM10.