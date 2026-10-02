Ghaziabad vet found dead in car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway; police recover note from his flat

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday said they recovered a note from the flat of a 30-year-old veterinary doctor whose body was found inside his car on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on Wednesday evening.

Police said there were no visible injury marks on the body and an autopsy report is awaited to establish the cause of death. (AI-generated image)

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Police said the man was a resident of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension and operated a clinic in Delhi. His car was found parked on the side of the expressway on Wednesday evening with its doors locked. Police broke a window to open the vehicle and found him dead inside.

“Police received information from locals as the car had been parked there for a long time. The deceased was identified and his family was informed. The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death. There were no visible injury marks on the body,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram.

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Police said the man had left his house around 10.30am on September 29 and did not return.

“When he did not return till late at night and his mobile phone remained switched off, his family approached police and filed a missing-person complaint at Nandgram police station. They also found a one-page note left behind by him and informed police. It stated that he was sorry and did not blame anyone. The body was sent for autopsy and the report is awaited,” the ACP said.

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Officials said the man is survived by his wife, a minor child and his parents.