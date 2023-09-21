Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for allegedly pushing 14-yr-old off 3rd-floor balcony

A 14-year-old girl suffered severe injuries after she was allegedly pushed by her neighbour from the third-floor balcony of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Sain Vihar locality late Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the residential building in Ghaziabad’s Sain Vihar locality (Representative Photo)

Police said following the incident, they arrested the 35-year-old woman identified as Renu Devi and registered a first information report (FIR) based on the complaint of the family members of the victim.

“The FIR was registered and the suspect woman Renu Devi was arrested. She got infuriated during the altercation and allegedly pushed the girl from the third floor. The girl could not maintain balance and fell to the ground. She is admitted to the MMG district hospital and has suffered multiple injuries, including a leg fracture,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police, Crossings Republik Circle.

According to Rohit Sharma, the victim’s brother, the incident took place around 6.30pm on Wednesday when his sister along with his seven-year-old niece were going to the terrace to water plants.

“We live on the ground floor as tenants and the suspect woman is one of the tenants on the third floor. The woman had put kitchen utensils midway on the balcony and my niece unknowingly walked over and hit the utensils, which angered the woman,” Rohit Kumar said.

Kumar said that the woman allegedly abused the two children and also tried to hit them, and when the children objected, she pushed her sister from the third floor of the balcony.

“She fell right on the tiled road outside the house. We brought her to the district hospital for treatment. She has suffered a fracture to her leg besides several broken teeth and jaw. She has also suffered injuries to her hands and waist,” Kumar added.

The accused woman has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint given by the girl’s brother, police said.

