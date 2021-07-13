Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad woman gives birth to not 1 but 4 children via IVF; family overjoyed
noida news

Ghaziabad woman gives birth to not 1 but 4 children via IVF; family overjoyed

The doctors who performed the surgery on the Ghaziabad woman said that both the mother and her four newborns are keeping healthy.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
One of the two doctors, who performed the surgery on the woman, said that she and her partner had been hoping to have a child for several years.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has given birth to four children together at a private hospital in the city. Among them, three are boys and the fourth is a girl, according to an Aaj Tak report.

This comes only days after the Uttar Pradesh law commission formulated a proposal on “two-child policy” that bars people from getting government benefits if they have more than two children.

Doctors who performed the surgery on the woman said that both the mother and her four children were healthy, the report mentioned. The children were born using the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology.

Dr Shashi Arora, one of two doctors, who performed the surgery on the woman, said that the couple had been hoping to have a child for several years. The woman was unable to bear a child, and was even receiving treatment, as per the Aaj Tak report. She gave birth to the four children following two years of treatment. The woman and her family are overjoyed at the news of welcoming four children at once.

What is in-vitro fertilisation (IVF)?

Mayo Clinic defines IVF as a medical procedure that is used to aid with fertility issues or prevent genetic problems. In IVF, matured eggs are collected from ovaries and then fertilised by sperm in a lab. The fertilised egg or eggs are then transferred to a woman’s uterus, thereby assisting in conception of an embryo for women who have difficulty to do it naturally.

Several factors come into the play to determine how likely a woman is to deliver a healthy baby using IVF technology. These include her age and the reason behind infertility. Among many aftermaths of IVF technology, one is multiple pregnancies – similar to the Ghaziabad woman, wherein more than one embryo is transferred to the uterus, leading to multiple births.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ghaziabad news in-vitro fertilization

Related Stories

Exclusive
analysis

Two-child policy: Experiments, legal jurisprudence on population check in India

UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:05 PM IST
india news

What is two-child policy? What Assam and Uttar Pradesh have proposed

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 05:17 PM IST
brand stories

Debunking IVF Myths

UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:18 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP