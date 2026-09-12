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Ghaziabad: Woman holds father at gunpoint after car-loan verification denied; FIR filed

A 28-year-old woman was booked for allegedly threatening her father at gunpoint after he refused to verify his address for her car loan in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, police said on Friday

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 07:38:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
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A 28-year-old woman was booked for allegedly threatening her father at gunpoint after he refused to verify his address for her car loan in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, police said on Friday.

Ghaziabad: Woman holds father at gunpoint after car-loan verification denied; FIR filed
Ghaziabad: Woman holds father at gunpoint after car-loan verification denied; FIR filed

The woman arrived at her father’s house around 5pm with a friend, upset that he had earlier declined verification when loan agents visited his home, said Amit Saxena, ACP (Sahibabad).

There, the two women allegedly pressured him to agree, but he refused again. They then left and returned about 25 minutes later with a pistol, police said.

“The 28-year-old pointed it at her father and other family members and threatened them of ‘dire consequences’ if the loan verification did not go through. The two left soon after, and a nearby CCTV camera captured them flaunting the handgun,” Saxena said.

The two women are absconding and their mobile phones have remained switched off since the incident, police said.

An FIR was registered at Sahibabad police station on Thursday night on the father’s complaint. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

Saxena said the family had severed ties with the woman after she married against their wishes two years ago and settled in Indirapuram.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 131 (assault or use of criminal force without grave and sudden provocation) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage).

Police have formed a team to trace and arrest the two suspects, officials said.

 
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