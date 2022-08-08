Ghaziabad woman kills live-in partner who refused to marry her, arrested: Police

GHAZIABAD: A 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested early on Monday on charges of murdering her live-in partner after she was spotted by policemen lugging a large suitcase. The police personnel got her to open the trolley bag as she was acting suspiciously and found her partner stuffed inside, his throat slashed.

The woman, identified as Priti Sharma, was taken into custody. During her interrogation, Sharma allegedly told the police that she intended to leave the suitcase with the body on a train.

Police said the dead man inside the trolley bag was Mohammad Firoz, 22, who had been in a relationship with Priti Sharma for about four years. He worked at a salon in Delhi.

Abhijeet R Shankar, assistant superintendent of police (Sahibabad) said the two had an altercation late on Saturday about marriage. “She had been pressuring the deceased to marry her after having stayed in a live-in relationship for about four years.… The deceased, however, refused to marry her,” he said. Sharma lost her cool and slashed his throat with a razor.

Police said she hid the body in the room and on Sunday, went shopping to Seelampur in Delhi for a large trolley bag. Later, she tied up Mohhammad Firoz’s body and stuffed it into the bag that was a little over three-feet in length.

Past midnight on Sunday, she left home in Tulsi Niketan for the Ghaziabad railway station about 15km away.

“It was around 2am on Monday that she stepped out of her flat with the bag and started looking for an auto when she was spotted by the policemen who were conducting a routine check. They found the woman with the bag suspicious and asked her to open it up. The bag contained the body. The woman was taken into custody,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Police said during interrogation, Priti Sharma told them that she was married to one Deepak Yadav but left him due to some domestic issues and started living with the Firoz.

Police said Firoz’s family in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh has been informed about his death. The woman is being questioned about the murder to establish the chain of events.

