Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Ghaziabad: 32-year-old killed, another injured in Raj Nagar Extension shootout

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Jun 02, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The firing incident took place after some altercation between the group members related to a hotel in Haldwani, Uttarakhand

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old man was killed and another was left injured due to a gunshot injury after a group of friends opened fire at each other following a dispute late Sunday night at Raj Nagar Extension of Ghaziabad.

Teams have been dispatched for arrest of the suspects, and legal action has been initiated, police said. (HT Photos)

Officers identified the deceased as Rahul Kumar, 32, and the injured as Ashish Kumar, 26, who sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. The incident took place over some altercation between the group members related to a hotel in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

“These were about four to six men who had dinner at a restaurant in Raj Nagar Extension around 9.30pm on Sunday. When they came out, there was an altercation between them over some issue, and some of the group members opened fire at others. The firing incident happened outside and in the marketplace. This led to the death of Rahul while Ashish sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. He is out of danger,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, deputy commissioner of police (city zone).

Rahul was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed during treatment, said officers, adding that they have formed several teams to trace and arrest the suspects.

“Teams have been dispatched for arrest of the suspects, and legal action has been initiated. We have identified some suspects, and they will soon be arrested. An FIR will also be lodged at the earliest,” the DCP added.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: 32-year-old killed, another injured in Raj Nagar Extension shootout
