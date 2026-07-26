Noida, A 480-seat Sarvodaya residential school for girls being built near the Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to begin functioning from the next academic session in April 2027, officials said on Sunday.

Girls' residential school coming up near Noida airport to be developed as CoE for aviation

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The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop the school as a centre of excellence for aviation, considering its proximity to the airport to prepare students for careers in the aviation sector, they said.

Minister of State for Social Welfare, Asim Arun, said, "Our objective is not only to provide quality and modern education to the daughters of the state but also to equip them for careers in emerging fields such as aviation. The Sarvodaya school will prove to be a milestone in giving wings to their aspirations."

According to the officials, The Doon School will provide academic mentorship and institutional support to help develop the school into a world-class educational institution.

Experienced teachers and experts from The Doon School will regularly visit the campus and provide guidance in teaching methods, school administration and co-curricular activities, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CEO of the Boarding Schools' Association of India , Sapna Sukul, said the collaboration aims to ensure that quality education reaches every child, and hoped that more boarding schools associated with the organisation would join the initiative in future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CEO of the Boarding Schools' Association of India , Sapna Sukul, said the collaboration aims to ensure that quality education reaches every child, and hoped that more boarding schools associated with the organisation would join the initiative in future. {{/usCountry}}

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Menawhile, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has laid the foundation for a modern composite school to be built at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.

The school, to be constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited on around six acres of land provided by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority , will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12 with smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a library and sports facilities.

"Roads, airports and industries create economic opportunities, but schools create human capital that shapes the future of a nation," Singh said, adding that the new school and the recently launched Government Women's College reflected the state's commitment to expanding quality education in the Jewar region.

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