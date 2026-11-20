GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority’s health department has imposed a ₹1 lakh fine each on two contractors responsible for mechanised road cleaning after video clips of a dust cloud billowing from a mechanical road-sweeping machine in Greater Noida West surfaced on social media. Their firms, responsible for operating and maintaining truck-mounted mechanical sweeping machines and carrying out mechanised road cleaning, were also served notices on Wednesday (HT Photos)

Their firms, responsible for operating and maintaining truck-mounted mechanical sweeping machines and carrying out mechanised road cleaning, were also served notices on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The firms have been asked to submit their responses within three working days. The penalties will be recovered through deductions from their upcoming bills, while the authority has also warned that unsatisfactory responses could lead to blacklisting, officials said.

The step followed complaints from residents that the machines were generating dust instead of suppressing it.

Rajesh Kumar, senior manager in the authority’s health department, said the complaints concerned excessive dust emissions from the machines during road-cleaning operations.

“Water sprinkling before sweeping and adherence to prescribed precautions during the cleaning process are essential to prevent dust from becoming airborne. The machines are deployed specifically to keep roads free of dust, but complaints of dust clouds being generated during their operation cannot be ignored,” Kumar said.

The exercise is mandatory under directions issued by the National Green Tribunal, the Central Pollution Control Board and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to prevent air pollution across the National Capital Region, the official added.

Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager of the Greater Noida authority, said the agency would take strict action against individuals or firms found contributing to pollution. “Any person or firm found spreading pollution will face strict action. No one will be spared.”

The authority has warned that contractors must ensure compliance with prescribed dust-control measures while carrying out road-cleaning operations.

The incident gained traction on X, after residents started sharing videos of truck-mounted sweeping machines kicking up large clouds of dust during cleaning operations.

In one such post, a user, Yogesh Gupta, shared a video purportedly from Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West, questioning the effectiveness of machines deployed to control pollution when their operation appeared to be adding to the problem.

Residents said the visible dust clouds were particularly concerning at a time when the region was already grappling with elevated pollution levels.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Techzone 4, said, “Road dust is a significant contributor to particulate pollution, particularly in urban areas with heavy vehicular movement, construction activity and uncovered soil along road stretches. Carrying out the process inappropriately has added to pollution woes in the city.”

Greater Noida recorded an air quality index of 268 at 3pm, placing it in the poor category, according to CPCB data. PM2.5 was the leading pollutant across all five reporting stations in the city at the time.

The elevated pollution levels have further underscored the importance of ensuring that dust-suppression measures do not inadvertently add to particulate pollution.