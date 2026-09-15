Gr Noida: Traffic police issues advisory for trade fair at Expo Mart from Sept 15

Greater Noida: The traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the four-day international trade fair Bauma CONEXPO India 2026, commencing at the Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

According to the advisory, if traffic pressure increases at the Expo Mart roundabout, vehicles approaching the roundabout from Galgotia Cut towards the IFS Villa, located in Sector Chi-2, will be diverted. (HT Archive)

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With the event to be convened between September 15 and 18 and anticipated to draw around 10,000 visitors on a daily basis, it has prompted the traffic police to make temporary arrangements to ensure smooth movement of vehicles around the Expo Mart area, they added.

According to the advisory, if traffic pressure increases at the Expo Mart roundabout, vehicles approaching the roundabout from Galgotia Cut towards the IFS Villa, located in Sector Chi-2, will be diverted.

Such vehicles will be routed from the Expo Mart Roundabout towards Sharda roundabout and LG Roundabout, before proceeding towards their destinations, it added.

For parking facility of the visitors, the traffic police have also made some arrangements.

Event participants and vehicle drivers will be able to park their vehicles at Nasa parking and then attend the exhibition, said the advisory.

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{{^usCountry}} During the diversion, emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire services, however, will be allowed to pass through the designated route, said police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the diversion, emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire services, however, will be allowed to pass through the designated route, said police. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic police have urged commuters to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

However, in case of traffic-related problems, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001.

The trade fair of construction machinery, building-material machines, mining equipment and construction vehicles, will be organised from Tuesday to Friday.

The biennial event brings together industry leaders, manufacturers and professionals to showcase the latest machinery, technologies and innovations in the construction, infrastructure and mining sectors.