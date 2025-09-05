Greater Noida: 22-yr-old held over filming, blackmailing woman

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly filming, blackmailing, sexually harassing, and circulating a private video of a 40-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Surajpur locality, police said on Thursday. With the help of electronic surveillance, the suspect Gaurav Kumar was arrested from the Surajpur area late Wednesday night. (Representational image)

Fed-up of his persisting harassment, she finally filed a police complaint this Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Gaurav Kumar, originally from Meerut and living in Surajpur’s Gulistanpur village.

The victim, whose husband lives in a different state due to his private job, in her complaint stated: “On July 7, suspect Gaurav, who used to deliver milk at her home, barged inside and video recorded me after putting a knife to her children, who were asleep.”

“Since then, Gaurav has been repeatedly harassing me, threatening to circulate my videos. A few days back, he again barged inside my home, and when I protested, he threatened to circulate my videos,” reads the FIR.

Police said when the victim sought help from the society’s security guards and police on 112, the suspect sent her video to her husband, and also uploaded it on social media.

Following her complaint, a case under sections 76 (act or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered against him at the Surajpur police station.

“With the help of electronic surveillance, the suspect Gaurav Kumar was arrested from the Surajpur area late Wednesday night, and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession,” said station house officer (Surajpur) Vinod Kumar, adding that further investigation is underway.