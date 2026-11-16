Greater Noida authority allots developed Abadi plots to 127 farmers

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said it has allotted 6% abadi plots to 127 farmers from Sirsa and Dadha villages whose land was acquired for development. The authority held a draw for 88 plots of equal size and issued allotment letters for 39 plots of different sizes. Officials described the allotments as a Diwali gift to farmers who had been waiting for plots. (HT Archive)

The authority held a draw for 88 plots of equal size and issued allotment letters for 39 plots of different sizes. Officials described the allotments as a Diwali gift to farmers who had been waiting for plots.

“We have given relief to 127 farmers by allotting them 6% abadi plots,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, officer on special duty (OSD) of the authority, said of the 120 plots in Sirsa, 81 were of equal size, ranging from 40 to 500 square metres. A draw was held for these plotson Friday, while allotment letters were issued for the remaining 39.

In Dadha village, a draw was held for seven plots of equal size. Allotment letters for these plots will be issued soon, said officials.

The allotment process was completed on the CEO’s directions, under the supervision of additional CEOs Sunil Kumar Singh and Sumit Yadav. The matter had been pending since the farmers’ land was acquired and the farmers had appealed to the authority for allotment.

Additional CEO Singh said the authority would soon allot plots to eligible farmers in other villages as well.