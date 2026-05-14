Greater Noida authority frees 40,000 sqm land of encroachment

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has removed encroachment in Khedi Bhanota area, demolishing illegal construction on 40,000 square meters of land to intensify action against illegal constructions. According to the Greater Noida Authority’s general manager some persons were trying to carry out plotting on Khasra numbers 132, 133, and 135 of village Bhanota and on surrounding land. (Ht Photo)

The land having a market value of ₹80 crore was freed from encroachment on Tuesday, said officials in an official statement.

According to the Authority’s general manager, AK Singh, some persons were trying to carry out plotting on Khasra numbers 132, 133, and 135 of village Bhanota and on surrounding land.

It was the same land acquired and notified by the authority for the well-planned development, and the unauthorised persons were grabbing it, Singh added.

The action was undertaken after the work circle-2 of the project department received information that some unauthorised people were trying to carry out plotting to develop an illegal housing project in violation of laid down norms, said officials.

Following instructions from Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar, the Land records and project department teams carried out the action, using bulldozers to clear the encroachment in around two hours, said officials.

The Greater Noida authority additional chief executive officer Sumit Yadav, meanwhile, has warned of strict action against those carrying out illegal construction in the notified area without permission or without getting the map approved.

“We appeal to the general public to contact the authority’s land records department and obtain complete information before buying plot anywhere in Greater Noida. Do not invest your hard-earned money in illegal housing projects,” he said in a statement issued onTuesday night.