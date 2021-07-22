Greater Noida: BBA student among two held for death of 15-year-old boy

A 22-year-old college student was arrested on Wednesday and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from Greater Noida’s Rabupura and later his body was recovered on July 17 from a canal in Aligarh.

The victim, Mudit, who left home on a motorcycle on July 16, was a resident of Akalpur village, police said.

According to police, the two suspects and the victim had gone to a canal near their village for bathing.

“But Mudit drowned in the canal. The two suspects got scared, so they threw away his clothes and motorcycle in the canal and fled the spot. They didn’t inform anybody about the incident,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The college student, identified as Lokesh kumar, was pursuing BBA from a private institute in Greater Noida, police said. The identity of the other suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, has been withheld.

According to the victim’s family, the boy was a student of class 10. “We launched a search when he did not return home in the evening. Later, a missing complaint was filed at Rabupura police station,” said Rohtan Singh Bhati, the boy’s uncle.

“Later, we came to know that Mudit had offered his two friends lift on his motorcycle to the tube well in the farm. We asked the police to interrogate the two youths to get some clues in this case,” Bhati said.

Pandey, the additional DCP, said that an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC on July 16. “The post-mortem report revealed that the boy died of drowning. We questioned his two friends -- Lokesh Kumar and a juvenile -- who revealed that Mudit was bathing with them in a canal and he went into deep water and drowned,” he said.

The police also recovered the victim’s motorcycle from the canal. The two suspects were also charged under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC. Lokesh was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, while the minor was sent to a juvenile home, Pandey said.