Greater Noida: Builder-buyer meetings from Oct 7 to resolve issues of homebuyers

The Greater Noida authority has decided to start meetings of homebuyers and realtors at its office in Sector Knowledge Park-IV. from October 7, days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authority to address the grievances of homebuyers.

Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of Greater Noida authority, said, “We have decided to hold builder-buyers meeting so that the issues plaguing the realty sector can be addressed properly. The realtors or their representative will be present at these meetings so that they can discuss and find a solution for the issues that homebuyers are facing.”

On October 7, buyers from Nirala Group, that is executing Greenshire housing project in Greater Noida West’s Sector 2 ,has been called for the meeting. Next in line for the meeting is Paramount Limited’s Paramount Emotions in Sector 1 on October 8.

A meeting will be convened between representatives of SGP Infratech’s Radha Sky Garden in Sector 16B and buyers on October 11. On October 18, prospective home buyers of Angle Infra Height from Sector 16C have been asked to attend a meeting that will be followed by a meet of Casagreens realtors and home buyers on October 21.

Homebuyers alleged developers of housing projects are not addressing their issues related to possession, registry, maintenance and other grievances.

“We have called 10 buyers from each housing project in view of the Covid-19 protocols so that they can discuss their issues comfortably. Once their issues are resolved, we will call the next set of buyers from different housing projects,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority said it will make sure that the developers address the issues in a time-bound manner so that the buyers are not inconvenienced.