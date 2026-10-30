Greater Noida: Father, 11-year-old son die after falling from 23rd floor of high-rise

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in Greater Noida West while trying to pluck flowers on Friday morning, police said.

Police said no suspicious circumstances have been found so far. (Shutterstock)

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Ranjeet Singh, the in-charge of the local police station, said the wife of the man, Randeep, told investigators that the family was scheduled to leave for the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan on Friday morning. “Before leaving, Randeep decided to pluck flowers that he had grown at the back of the balcony,” he said.

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Singh added that Randeep had placed a ladder to pluck flowers from a tree growing across the balcony. “While his son was plucking flowers, he lost his balance and fell. In an attempt to save his son, Randeep also lost his balance, and both fell from the 23rd-floor balcony.”

Police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. No suspicious circumstances have been found so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Randeep was posted as a section officer at the Secretariat in New Delhi. Randeep’s wife has the same designation at the Secretariat. The 11-year-old was the couple’s only child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep was posted as a section officer at the Secretariat in New Delhi. Randeep’s wife has the same designation at the Secretariat. The 11-year-old was the couple’s only child. {{/usCountry}}

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At around 4am on Friday, police received information from society residents that the two died after falling from the 23rd floor of the high-rise building. When police reached the spot, they found the man and his son dead on the ground.