Greater Noida launches inspections to tackle civic issues across sectors

Noida Seeking to speed up the resolution of civic complaints, the Greater Noida authority has started multi-department inspections of residential sectors, with officials flagging construction debris, garbage around paying guest (PG) accommodations and ageing infrastructure during the first visit to Alpha-1 on Tuesday.

During the Alpha-1 inspection, officials found construction material dumped along internal roads at several locations and garbage strewn around PG accommodations. (HT Photo)

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The inspections are part of a new mechanism under which officials from the project, health, horticulture, electrical engineering, and water and sewerage departments will jointly visit residential sectors, identify civic deficiencies on the ground and coordinate their resolution instead of relying solely on complaints received at the offices.

During the Alpha-1 inspection, officials found construction material dumped along internal roads at several locations and garbage strewn around PG accommodations. The inspection team directed officials to issue notices to PG operators over improper waste disposal and clear the construction debris, with the cost to be recovered from the concerned property owners.

“Teams comprising officials from various departments have been formed separately for Greater Noida East and West. They will visit every residential sector so that grievances can be assessed on site and resolved on priority,” additional chief executive officer Srilakshmi VS said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have also appealed to residents to hand over household waste only to authorised door-to-door collection vehicles and not dump garbage in public places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have also appealed to residents to hand over household waste only to authorised door-to-door collection vehicles and not dump garbage in public places. {{/usCountry}}

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“If anyone continues to dispose of waste indiscriminately despite repeated appeals, residents should inform the authority. Appropriate action, including heavy penalties, will be imposed against violators,” the official said.

Members of the Alpha-1 residents’ welfare association (RWA), led by president Sher Singh Bhati, highlighted several infrastructure related concerns before the visiting team and sought replacement of damaged streetlight poles, better maintenance of parks, fresh road markings, construction of speed breakers at required locations and a public toilet in the local market.

According to officials, chief executive officer N.G. Ravi Kumar recently directed departments to conduct regular inspections of residential sectors to strengthen grievance redressal.

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The Alpha-1 inspection was led by deputy general manager (projects) Vijay Kumar Rawal and included officials from the project, health, horticulture, water and sewerage, and electrical engineering departments. Officials said similar visits will now be conducted in other residential sectors, with issues identified during inspections to be taken up on priority.

The approach, officials said, is expected to help departments identify sanitation and infrastructure deficiencies simultaneously, enabling faster coordination on civic works while reducing the need for residents to pursue complaints separately with different wings of the authority.