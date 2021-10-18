Greater Noida: Man arrested for kidnapping traffic cop during checking drive

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly kidnapping a traffic constable during a checking drive in Surajpur on Sunday.

The police identified the suspect as Sachin Rawal, a resident of Ghodi Bacheda village in Greater Noida.

The traffic constable, Virendra Singh, 38, said he had received information that the suspect was moving in a stolen vehicle. “I stopped the suspect’s Maruti Swift Dzire in Surajpur around 9.45am and asked to produce vehicle’s registration paper. The suspect asked me to sit inside the car, saying that he would show the vehicle’s papers on a mobile phone,” Singh said.

“As soon as I entered the car, the suspect locked the doors and drove away the vehicle for around 8km. I was shocked as he was not slowing down the vehicle despite repeated requests,” the constable said.

Singh dialled 112 and alerted the police. A police team started tracing the suspect’s car. Then the suspect dumped the constable near Ajaibpur police check post and fled with the car, the police said.

Sohanveer Singh, sub-inspector at Surajpur police station, said the police launched a search and arrested the suspect from Ghodi Bacheda village on Monday evening. “We have also seized the car. Initial investigations showed that the suspect had stolen the car from a showroom in Gurugram two years ago on the pretext of a test drive,” he said.

A case has been registered against the suspect under sections 364 (kidnapping), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspect will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said the sub-inspector.