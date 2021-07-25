Greater Noida medical institute to offer PG courses from upcoming academic session

Noida After getting 14 postgraduate seats for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses from the National Board of Examination (NBE) in 2020, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Kasna is all set to begin Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) postgraduate courses in its campus from the upcoming academic session of 2022-23.

It will be among one of the few medical colleges in the country which will get a permission to run MD and MS courses even before completing a mandatory five years for getting a recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC), earlier known as the Medical Council of India (MCI), said officials on Sunday.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said that since the institute has started the MBBS course for 100 students after due approval from the NMC in 2019, to further improve patient care, the GIMS has initiated the process to get recognition in order to start MD and MS courses in different streams. “After increasing the bed capacity to 470, which is mandatory to get the permission to start postgraduate courses, GIMS has no hurdle in applying for MD and MS seats. Our infrastructure, patient load, number of faculties and laboratories also fulfil criteria which are needed by the NMC to grant the seats,” he said.

Gupta also said that the GIMS will apply for MD/MS seats in all the streams, including medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology and anesthesia. “According to our infrastructure and bench strength, we are expected to get at least 100 MD/MS seats. The NMC will invite applications from medical colleges by the end of August this year. They are supposed to sanction the MD/MS seats by the end of December this year. After getting the NMC permission, the Uttar Pradesh government will issue a sanction letter to us and then we will be able to take admission for these postgraduate courses through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET (PG) for the academic session 2022-23,” he added.

NMC sources also confirmed that due to the second wave of Covid-19 across India, the invitation of applications from medical colleges has been delayed. “We will soon release a notification in this regard and the final approval of PG seats will be done by December 2021. Once a medical college gets nod to start MD/MS courses, its DNB seats are deemed null and void after the beginning of MD/MS courses,” said a NMC board director, requesting anonymity.

He also said one has to qualify MBBS or an equivalent programme with 50% or above aggregate percentage along with clearing the NEET (PG) test to get admission in MD/MS courses. “The course is covered in six semesters, comprising rotational training. Any medical college in Uttar Pradesh pays each of these students. The pay scale for a junior resident doctor (fixed by the state government) is ₹78,500 per month,” he said.

GIMS is an autonomous tertiary care teaching hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar. The hospital is fully functional and approximately 1,500 patients visit the GIMS and over 200 patients are being admitted there daily, said officials.