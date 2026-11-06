Greater Noida plans foot overbridge near Noida-Gr Noida Expressway Zero Point

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it has decided to develop a foot over bridge (FOB) near Zero Point on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians.

The FOB is expected to address a long-standing problem for commuters at Zero Point, where people have to cross the busy Noida Expressway to catch buses and taxis. (HT Archive)

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“The proposed structure will be approximately 94 metres long. It will have two staircases and two passenger lifts to facilitate access. The walkway will have a minimum width of three metres, while the staircases will be at least two metres wide,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager (projects), Greater Noida authority.

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The FOB is expected to address a long-standing problem for commuters at Zero Point, where people have to cross the busy Noida Expressway to catch buses and taxis operating towards Agra and vice-versa, said officials.

Zero Point is located at the starting point of the Yamuna Expressway, near Pari Chowk, where the Noida-Greater Noida expressway connects with the Yamuna Expressway towards Agra. It is approximately 1 km before Pari Chowk and marks the 0-km point of the Yamuna Expressway.

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{{^usCountry}} The project will be ready in nine months. The selected concessionaire will operate and maintain the facility for 20 years after construction, following which it will be handed over to the authority, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will be ready in nine months. The selected concessionaire will operate and maintain the facility for 20 years after construction, following which it will be handed over to the authority, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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With no dedicated pedestrian crossing at the location, people are exposed to fast-moving traffic while crossing the road. The FOB is expected to provide a safer and more convenient passage, particularly for passengers travelling towards Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Tappal, among other places, said officials.

The project will also have a commercial component, with approximately 550 square metres of advertising space earmarked on the FOB and lift walls. The concessionaire will be allowed to generate revenue through advertisements in accordance with the authority’s outdoor advertising policy. The last date for application is November 20, while bids are scheduled to be opened on November 23.

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ovide a safe way to cross the road and make commuting easier for passengers,” he added.